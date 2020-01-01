Carlo Ancelotti reveals what surprised him about the Everton squad

Carlo Ancelotti has had a good start at Everton so far.
The Italian has won his first two games in charge of the Toffees and he has revealed that the spirit of the team surprised him when he took over.
He also claimed that the players have character and a good attitude.
He said to Liverpool Echo: “I was surprised by the spirit of the team. The work that Duncan [Ferguson] did was really good because he increased the spirit. I have found players with character and a good attitude. I haven’t changed a lot of things. We also haven’t had time to change a lot of things.”
It will be interesting to see how Everton perform for the rest of the season. The Toffees have had a rough start under Silva but the mood around the camp seems to have changed.
Ancelotti has not only changed the results, but he has also changed the approach of the team as well. Everton are looking like a confident bunch now and the performances have been impressive.
Everton will be hoping for a top-eight finish this season and if Ancelotti continues to deliver like he has so far, the Toffees will surely finish on a high.
Everton might need to dip into the transfer market in January though. The Toffees have been poor at the back and they need to add more goals to their side.
Moise Kean has failed to deliver since moving to Merseyside and Everton are reliant on Richarlison for goals. However, it has to be said that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has found his goalscoring form since the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti.