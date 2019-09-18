Carlo Ancelotti reveals what he told Jurgen Klopp after Napoli won vs Liverpool

Liverpool started their 2019-20 European campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Napoli at the San Paolo stadium on Tuesday night.
The Reds have become the first reigning Champions League winners to face defeat in the opening game in 25 years, but Naples boss Carlo Ancelotti feels all is not lost for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
Last season, Liverpool lost against Napoli away from home, but they went on to lift the European trophy for the sixth time in their history.
Ancelotti embraced the Reds boss after the final whistle and jokingly pointed out that the defeat, which is an event similar to last year, could lead to another title this year as well.
“I told him: ‘Don’t you worry, if you lose in Naples, then you end up winning the Champions League,” Ancelotti told reporters after the game.
Napoli failed to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. On this occasion, they have made a bright start after two late goals from Dries Mertens and Fernando Llorente earned them a crucial win.
It was Liverpool’s first defeat in a competitive match since the start of May. The Reds, who have won all of their five Premier League games so far, still remain favourites alongside Napoli to progress from Group E.