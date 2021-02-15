Carlo Ancelotti provides latest injury update after Everton defeat vs Fulham

Everton suffered a 2-0 defeat at Goodison Park against Fulham as they missed the opportunity to close the gap on the rivals competing for the top four.

Josh Maja scored two second-half goals to seal all three points for the Cottagers.





The Toffees also suffered a blow with the sight of James Rodriguez limping off midway through the second half.

However, in his post-match press conference, Ancelotti revealed that the Colombian has just taken a knock and that his injury is not serious.

Everton will face league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday at Goodison Park, and the Toffees fans will be hoping that Rodriguez can shake off his knock ahead of the game.

The Italian boss has also revealed that England duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jordan Pickford will be assessed ahead of the game.

“[James] had a knock in training – I think it will not be serious,” said Ancelotti.

“We are going to check tomorrow like we have to check Dominic for the game on Wednesday, and also Allan and [Jordan] Pickford.”

SL View

Ancelotti felt that Everton lacked intensity especially after the thrilling 5-4 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

Everton must find a way to win games without the absence of Calvert-Lewin who has been hugely influential this season with his goals.

City are in red-hot form at the moment and Everton will have to raise their game on Wednesday.

Many fans were unhappy with Ancelotti’s selection against Fulham, but the Italian is expected to get his strategy and selection right on Wednesday if all his key players return to the first-team action.