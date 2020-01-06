Carlo Ancelotti provides Everton transfer update after derby defeat

Everton crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup last night.
A stunning second-half striker from Curtis Jones ensured another derby defeat for the Toffees at Anfield.
Everton played their full-strength team against a heavily rotated Liverpool team but they failed to end their winless run at Anfield.
The fans will be thoroughly disappointed with what they saw last night and it will be interesting to see if Carlo Ancelotti can transform the side this season.
Marco Silva was sacked by Everton after a poor start to the season and not a lot has changed since Ancelotti has taken over.
It is understandable that the Italian will need time and new signings to turn it around. But he has to fix Everton’s current form with the resources at his disposal.
A manager of his quality should be able to make a positive difference immediately.
After the defeat to Liverpool, Ancelotti delivered a transfer update that might excite the Everton fans.
Speaking to Liverpool Echo, he said that he will sit down and have a chat with Marcel Brands regarding transfers and see how the team can be improved.
He said: “We are going to speak and work together to find a solution to help improve the team.”
It will be interesting to see who they sign this month. Everton could use a couple of new players right now.