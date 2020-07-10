Carlo Ancelotti praises Everton striker Richarlison

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has raved about striker Richarlison to the club’s official website after the match against Southampton.

The Toffees played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Thursday evening.





Danny Ings gave the Saints the lead on 31 minutes, but Richarlison equalised on the stroke of half time.

Following the match, former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Ancelotti praised the 23-year-old Brazilian forward.

Ancelotti told Everton’s official website about Richarlison: “He is a fantastic striker, really smart and cold in front goal. I am happy to have him.”

Stats

Against Southampton at Goodison Park on Thursday evening, Richarlison took two shots of which one ended in goal, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 66.7%, won one header, took 37 touches, attempted two dribbles, and made one tackle and two clearances, according to WhoScored.

So far this season, the Brazilian forward has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 32 Premier League matches for Everton, acceding to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 23-year-old made 32 starts and three substitute appearances in the league for the Toffees, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

The draw with the Saints means that Everton are now 11th in the Premier League table with 45 points from 34 matches.

The Merseyside outfit will return to action on Sunday when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home in the Premier League.