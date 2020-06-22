Carlo Ancelotti posts message on Twitter after Everton vs Liverpool result

Everton managed a 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Sunday at Goodison Park.

It wasn’t an entertaining game as both sides looked very rusty. Also, without fans inside the stadium, both sides failed to raise their tempo.





After the match, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction. He was pleased with the effort from his players and was happy with the fact that the Toffees created some very good chances.

Very satisfied with the work of my team today. We competed well and had some big chances.

It’s great to be back. #COYB pic.twitter.com/kSVUh85LiU — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) June 21, 2020

Ancelotti took charge of Everton after Marco Silva was sacked following a 5-2 derby capitulation at Anfield in December.

The former AC Milan boss had already made a good start to his Everton career before the season came to a halt, and he would now be looking to finish the campaign on a high.

Although Everton managed only 30% of possession, they were superbly organised defensively. Seamus Coleman was excellent for the Toffees, while the home side arguably created the two best chances of the match.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s close-range flick was kept out by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson before Tom Davies’ shot from the loose ball struck the post.

With that result, Everton remain winless in their last 22 matches against Liverpool in all competitions. However, they are the only Premier League side to remain unbeaten at home in 2020 in all competitions so far.