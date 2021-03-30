Carlo Ancelotti outlines where his Everton side must improve

Carlo Ancelotti has outlined where his Everton players must improve while also emphasising that he must continue to improve as a manager.

Everton have impressed under the Italian manager this season and are well placed in the race for the top six with a game in hand over many of their rivals.





However, the Toffees have stumbled somewhat in recent weeks.

Having been on a run of three straight wins, they were beaten by Chelsea at the beginning of March before being stunned by Burnley in their last fixture before the international break.

Both performances were poor, and with games against Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, West Ham United and Aston Villa to come, there is an urgent need to turn around their fortunes.

Ancelotti has now outlined where Everton need to improve, with a particular emphasis on improving productivity in possession and consistency in results.

“We have to improve the consistency – we are a little bit up and down, although less than in the past,” Ancelotti explained, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“Also, we can improve the quality of our football. We want more control of the game and more efficiency in possession – this is the technical aspect.

“The other aspect is the mental consistency, to be at a high level in every match.

“Also, to move forward, you always have to work to try to improve the squad. If you improve your squad, it is another part of improving yourself.”

SL View – Ancelotti spot on with his assessment

Everton’s biggest problem right now is their productivity with the ball at their feet.

Despite having high possession stats, the Toffees create very little, creating just one or two chances per game.

For example, Everton had 66% possession against Burnley but carved out four shots on target.

Meanwhile, Burnley managed five shots on target with 34% possession.

As a result of their inability to work teams when they do have the ball, it is often in games against the top six where they create the most chances.

Despite having just 28% of possession during the Merseyside derby at the end of February, they managed six shots on target, compared to the four they managed at home to Burnley.

