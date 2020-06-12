Carlo Ancelotti has marked Cengiz Under as a target for Everton

Everton are being linked with a move for Cengiz Under this summer.

The Toffees have been linked with the Roma winger for a while now and it will be interesting to see if they make their move for the player anytime soon.





As per Corriere dello Sport (via Sportwitness), Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has marked him as a potential target and the player will cost around €30m.

The Merseyside outfit could use another winger in their side and Under could prove to be a decent addition.

The Turkish international has the talent to develop into a quality first team player but he needs experience and coaching.

Ancelotti is a world class manager and he could be the one to bring out the best in him.

Under is hardly a star at Roma and therefore a move to Everton could appeal to him. The Toffees have an ambitious project and a top class manager at the helm.

If Everton can agree on a fee with Roma, the transfer should be pretty straightforward.

The Premier League side are likely to offer him more wages than the Italian side as well.

The 22-year-old winger has 3 goals in his 9 Serie A starts this season.