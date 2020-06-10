Carlo Ancelotti has insisted Everton to sign Adrien Rabiot

Everton have been linked with a move for the French midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

According to Tuttosport (via Sportwitness), Carlo Ancelotti had a good relationship with the player during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain and he has urged the Toffees to sign the player.





The report claims that Ancelotti is insistent on the signing.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour at Juventus and he needs a move to kickstart his career. Everton wouldn’t be a bad option for him right now.

He needs to join a club where he can play regularly and the manager will trust him. Everton would be the ideal fit for him.

The Italian giants value the player at €30m (£26.7m) and Everton should be able to afford that.

Since Moshiri’s arrival, Everton have spent considerably on new players and this will be Carlo Ancelotti’s first summer window.

The Everton owners are likely to back him in the market.

If Everton want to qualify for European football, they must improve their squad and support Ancelotti.

Rabiot has the talent to develop into a quality player and Ancelotti could be the one to bring out the best in him.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees can agree on a deal with Juventus in the coming weeks.