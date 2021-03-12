Carlo Ancelotti delivers Everton team news vs Burnley

Carlo Ancelotti has provided the latest team news update ahead of their Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday.

The Italian has confirmed that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a small fracture on his foot, and he could be out for a while.





"We are not happy for this. An important player for us but we are not the only club who has to manage injuries." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) March 12, 2021

Doucoure has been superb for the Toffees since joining from Watford, and Ancelotti is hopeful that he can make a come back before the end of the season.

Another player who is set to miss the tie is James Rodriguez. Gylfi Sigurdsson is also doubtful with an ankle problem.

James out. Will be a check on Sigurdsson (ankle) — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 12, 2021

Rodriguez was absent for Everton on Monday evening as the Toffees lost 2-0 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

The Colombian international last played for Everton in the 2-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield. He is now set to miss four games in a row.

Ancelotti has suggested that he has picked up a calf problem.

However, the likes of Yerry Mina, Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies are all available.

Better news; Mina, Coleman available. Davies also fit after returning v Chelsea — Patrick Boyland (@Paddy_Boyland) March 12, 2021

Davies returned to the side in the last match and came off the bench against the Blues. In the absence of Doucoure, he is expected to play a big part now.

Ahead of the match, Ancelotti showered heaps of praise on Coleman and even compared his contribution to the team similar to that of John Terry and Paolo Maldini for Chelsea and AC Milan respectively.