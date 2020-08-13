Carlo Ancelotti could replace Everton keeper Jordan Pickford

Everton could look to replace Jordan Pickford as their number one this summer.

The England international had an error-prone season last year and Carlo Ancelotti believes that the 26-year-old is not reliable enough to help Everton qualify for Europe next season as per Daily Star.





Pickford was a star for Everton and England initially after his move to Merseyside but his decline has been rapid over the last two years.

It will be interesting to see who comes in as a replacement for Pickford in the coming months.

The 26-year-old is a good keeper but his decision making has cost the club valuable points over the years. There is no doubt that Everton need someone better if they are to challenge for a top-six finish.

The likes of Nick Pope and Dean Henderson have all outperformed him and he is probably the third-best English keeper right now.

It remains to be seen whether the player can convince Ancelotti that he is good enough to start for Everton with his performances in pre-season now.

Everton need to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and spending big money on a new keeper could affect their other transfer plans. Top class keepers are not easy to find and Everton might have to shell out considerable money to get one this summer.