Carlo Ancelotti comments on Gabriel Magalhaes

It is an open secret that Everton need to sign a defender this summer.

Irrespective of where they finish at the end of the season, Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to bolster the squad for next season.





The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer. However, the 22-year-old is one of the sought-after players, and several clubs are vying for his signature.

Last week, French publication L’Equipe claimed that Everton and Napoli were leading the race for Gabriel’s signature.

Ahead of their Premier League clash against Leicester City, Carlo Ancelotti was asked how confident the club were to sign Gabriel this summer.

Obviously, it is unethical to discuss players of other clubs, especially at a time when Everton have seven games left to play in the Premier League.

Ancelotti replied, as quoted by Liverpool Echo: “You have to ask him!

“Honestly, we are looking around – this is absolutely normal as all the teams do at the moment – but the squad, the manager, the staff are focused on finishing the season.”

Everton could compete with Premier League rivals Tottenham for Gabriel’s signature.

Spurs are also looking to bolster their defence this summer, and have been linked with a move for Gabriel as well.

According to a recent report from Fichajes (via daily Mail), Jose Mourinho wants to bolster his defensive ranks and he has identified the Brazilian as a target.

In fact, the report claimed that Spurs have submitted a £27m bid for the Lille defender.