Carlo Ancelotti comments on Everton winger Richarlison

Carlo Ancelotti has suggested to Liverpool Echo that Richarlison hasn’t reached the level he used to be at in the first half of the season.

In an exclusive interview with Liverpool Echo, Ancelotti was asked who he think will have a big influence on his second year as a manager.





The Italian boss said that Richarlison will be their man in the second half of the season. However, he also added that the Brazilian hasn’t reached his normal scoring level so far.

“In this first period of the season, Richarlison didn’t reach – in scoring goals – the level that he is used to being at,” Ancelotti said.

“I think in the second half of the season, Richarlison will be our man.”

Richarlison is arguably one of the finest attacking midfielders in the Premier League, but he hasn’t been at his best so far.

The 23-year-old has managed two goals and three assists in 10 Premier League games, and Ancelotti expects more from him.

The former Watford winger has formed a solid partnership with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez up front and scored the winning goal against Leicester City last weekend.

The Brazilian suffered a wrist injury which required of him to wear strapping in the second-half against the Foxes.

However, Ancelotti revealed that it was merely a ‘twist’ and that he will be fit to play against the Gunners.

Everton will face Arsenal in their next Premier League game on Saturday. After that, they have a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United on Wednesday and the Boxing Day trip to Sheffield United.

The 2-0 win over Leicester have taken Everton to fifth in the Premier League table, and the Toffees will be looking to secure three wins in a row when they take on the Gunners.