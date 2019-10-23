Carles Alena would be a smart signing for Tottenham Hotspur

According to a recent report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old has come through the fabled La Masia’s academy. He is highly-rated by Barcelona and is often touted as the heir to legendary midfielders like Xavi and Iniesta.
However, in recent years, Barcelona has not quite relied heavily on their academy products, and as a result, Alena hasn’t been getting the chance to shine.
Very good signing for Spurs
The youngster is a technically gifted midfielder. He is a classy left-footed midfielder and would fit in Mauricio Pochettino’s diamond system.
Alena is getting frustrated with the lack of opportunities at the club. He has only made 21 league appearances for the club, and Pochettino can tempt him into leaving the Camp Nou by offering him regular first-team football.
The youngster could be reluctant to leave Spain and probably would want to fight for his place at his boyhood club. However, at his age, regular football is something he is craving for, and therefore he could be tempted to move abroad.
Alena has a €75million (£64million) release clause in his Barcelona contract, but surely Spurs will get him on the cheap given his lack of playing time.
Pochettino has done wonders working with younger players, and Alena could be the next bright young talent joining the club in January.