Carl Jenkinson returns to Arsenal matchday squad for Europa League 692 days after last game for club

Arsenal will be without injured full-back duo Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac for the Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday, and that has forced manager Unai Emery into including Carl Jenkinson in the 21-man squad for the clash.
The 26-year-old right-back last played a competitive game for the Gunners in November 2016, with series of injuries disrupting his progress at Arsenal.
Jenkinson saw his loan at Birmingham City last season come to an abrupt end after a shoulder injury sidelined him for five months.
According to Standard Evening, the English defender was told he was free to leave the club during the summer, but he couldn’t find a club and has since remained surplus to requirements.
However, 692 days after his last appearance for Arsenal’s first-team, the former Charlton Athletic is back as a surprise inclusion in a matchday squad, and it is highly unlikely that he would see any action against the Portuguese giants.
Jenkinson had impressive loan spells at West Ham United between 2014 and 2016, establishing himself as first-choice right-back and making 52 Premier League appearances.
However, an ACL injury in January 2016 ended his association with the club, and he has never been able to return to that top form ever since.