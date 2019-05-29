Cardiff have option to sign Niasse, decision could be made in June

Cardiff are yet to release their retained list for 2018/19 which leaves Oumar Niasse’s future up in the air. The 29-year-old spent the second-half of the season on loan at Cardiff, making 13 appearances in all competitions, and Paul Joyce of The Times says the Bluebirds have the option to buy Niasse this summer.
Cardiff released their 2017/18 retained list on June 13, 2018 so this season’s list may still be a fortnight away from being revealed. It’s likely to state that Niasse has returned to Everton following his loan spell in Wales and the club have opted against triggering his buying option. Niasse failed to score a single goal at Cardiff and may be too expensive for a club in the Championship.
According to Spotrac, the Senegalese international earns £2.86m-a-year/£55k-per-week, which is far too steep a salary for a newly-relegated club to pay. Niasse could cost Cardiff up to £10m this summer too which doesn’t provide value for money given his form in the last five months. Cardiff would be better off turning their attentions elsewhere.
As for Niasse, his career is currently at a crossroads. He’s unwanted by Everton and has just one year remaining on his contract at Goodison Park, leaving him little choice but to push for a move rather than spend 2019/20 on the periphery.
