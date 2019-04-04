Cardiff City fans slam Oumar Niasse’s display

Cardiff City crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday.
Neil Warnock’s men are fighting for their survival and these results will concern the Cardiff manager.
Although City were firm favourites to win the game, the fans would have expected better showing from their players.
Oumar Niasse was quite poor in particular. The on-loan Everton attacker missed a glorious chance.
Cardiff City fans seem quite frustrated with the attacker’s performances so far and they have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player.
Niasse seems like a player who is short on confidence and he is lacking the sharpness in front of goal. His overall play wasn’t as bad and he did well to hold the ball up.
It will be interesting to see if he can recover from this and finish the season strongly. Cardiff are in desperate need of goals and Niasse cannot afford to pass up great scoring opportunities in the big games.
Here are some of the fan reactions to his performance.
Niasse genuinely is shocking can’t finish to save his life
— Mangajuicexx (@Mangajuicexx) April 3, 2019
Can’t decide if Niasse’s good holding up of the ball is enough to justify him starting. Haven’t seen many players worse in front of goal
— rhys (@rhystreadgold) April 3, 2019
Think we should be looking to convert Niasse into a midfielder, he can press, win and pass the ball, He’s also lightening quick, but he doesn’t have the confidence. Swagger and cool head in front of goal a striker needs
— Sarah J Price (@RealSarahJPrice) April 3, 2019
Sorry but Niasse is bloody rubbish.
— Adam Jackson (@AdamJackson2009) April 3, 2019
I have seen enough of Niasse now to see that I don’t rate him. 1 on 1 with the keeper and didn’t even look up to see where he was. By the time he did Ederson took it from his feet. Zohore or Reid would have put that away in my opinion.
— Alex Evans 🏴 (@Alex42534) April 3, 2019