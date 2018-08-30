Cardiff City vs Arsenal injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Arsenal visit Cardiff City on Sunday hoping to put their troubles on the road firmly behind them.
The Gunners have won just once away from home during 2018, but they will be confident of improving that record against the Premier League new-boys.
Sead Kolasinac is not expected to return for Arsenal until October as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles is out with a fracture to his left fibula.
Mesut Ozil has returned to training this week and is likely to be back in the sqaud, but Laurent Koscielny remains on the sidelines.
Manager Unai Emery may pair Alexandre Lacazette with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang in a bid to take the game to the home side.
Cardiff have yet to score this season, although they have picked up draws against Newcastle United and Huddersfield Town.
Junior Hoilett missed the Huddersfield game with a groin problem and may not be risked, while Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was stretchered off last Saturday and is out for three months having damaged his posterior cruciate.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Cardiff: Etheridge, Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett, Ralls, Paterson, Camarasa, Arter, Murphy, Zohore
Arsenal: Cech, Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal, Torreira, Xhaka, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette, Aubameyang
Odds: Cardiff 9/2, Arsenal 3/5, Draw 3/1.