Can Tottenham pull an Arsenal by making the Champions League last-16 after also earning one point from opening three games?

Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League campaign is almost over after they could only pick up a single point from their opening three group games.
The north London side left the Netherlands with a point on Wednesday night following a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven, and they have to win all of their remaining group games to have a chance of making it to the round of 16.
It’s too much of an ask given how poor Tottenham were in their 2-1 loss to Inter Milan and 4-2 home loss to Barcelona, but nothing can be ruled out, and they have their bitter rivals and neighbours Arsenal to look up to for inspiration.
The Gunners are one of the seven sides that have advanced to the last-16 in the European elite competition despite securing just a point in their first three group games.
As a matter of fact, the invincible Arsenal side in 2003-04 became the first-ever side to pull off such feat, dismantling Inter 5-1 at the San Siro along the way.
While Liverpool made it as far as the semis in 2007-08 following a similar start to the Champions League campaign.
Porto, Werder Bremen, Panathinaikos, Galatasaray and Gent have also gone all the way to secure a last-16 berth after just a point in three games, and Tottenham could be making record by emulating them and Arsenal.
Apart from winning all three games – including beating the Spanish giants at Camp Nou on matchday six – Inter have to lose at home to Barcelona, while PSV also have to get at least a draw at San Siro for Spurs to have a chance.
Tottenham could do with some “Arsenal” luck right now if they are to be playing Champions League football in January, and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the next three games.