Can Everton find their answer to Virgil van Dijk in Yerry Mina?

Everton have been solid thus far in the Premier League despite few defeats here and there.
The Toffees have won four, drawn three and lost three of their opening 10 games in 2018-19, sitting in ninth place in the table.
However, they are nowhere near bitter city rivals Liverpool.
The Reds are top of the log as at the moment of writing this piece, with eight victories and two draws so far, and one major reason they are looking every inch like a title contender right now is Virgil van Dijk.
Since making the Netherlands international the most expensive centre-back in history, Liverpool’s defence have been very superb.
Thanks to the former Southampton man, the Reds have shipped just four league goals this season, and Everton seem to already have their answer to him in Yerry Mina.
The Colombia international arrived from Barcelona in the summer for £27million, but is yet to make his debut due to an injury that kept him out of action until two matchdays ago.
With Kurt Zouma and Michael Keane in fine form at the heart of Everton’s defence, dropping either of them seems impossible.
However, the French defender isn’t eligible to feature against his parent club, and Mina is expected to step in for next month’s visit to Stamford Bridge.
How the Colombian giant fairs against Chelsea could decide if he retains his starting place or returns to the bench, but considering his World Cup exploits, Mina looks like the real deal.
He is a threat at both ends of the pitch and can help stifle aerial threats in his box and score at the other end.
Just like van Dijk does for Liverpool.
The former Palmeiras man is also comfortable on the ball, has the potential to grow into one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and can become a rock for Everton at the back just like the Dutch has been at Liverpool