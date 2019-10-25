Camarasa has uncertain future at Palace, could leave in January

Victor Camarasa’s loan spell at Crystal Palace hasn’t gone to plan. The 25-year-old has struggled for playing time since leaving Real Betis in August and may already be considering his future at Selhurst Park – his deal could be cancelled if both clubs agreed.
Camarasa has made only two appearances for the Eagles, racking up just five minutes of Premier League football, so it’s hard to see him staying in South London for the remainder of the season.
Big things were expected of the Spaniard after his impressive loan spell at Cardiff City, but Camarasa has struggled for opportunities due to stiff competition for places.
The 25-year-old finds himself behind James McCarthy, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur and Cheikhou Kouyaté in the pecking order. He’s barely making the matchday squad either.
In the Premier League, Camarasa has been an unused substitute in Palace’s 0-0 draw with Everton (August 10), 1-0 win over Aston Villa (August 31) and 2-1 win over West Ham United (October 5).
He was left out of the matchday squad in the Eagles’ 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United (August 18), 2-1 win over Manchester United (August 24), 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers (September 22), 2-0 win over Norwich City (September 28) and 2-0 defeat to Manchester City (October 19).
Camara’s league debut came in Palace’s 4-0 defeat to Tottenham (September 14). He was given five minutes off the bench and may feel he needs to leave in January to get more opportunities. He can’t be happy being on the periphery.
Stats from Transfermarkt.