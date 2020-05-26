Calvin Miller announces Celtic exit on Twitter

Celtic youngster Calvin Miller has announced on Twitter that he is leaving the club.

Miller, who can operate as a full-back or as a winger, has made the announcement on the social networking site in an emotional tweet this evening.

The 22-year-old is over the moon to have lived his dream of playing for Celtic and is pleased to have enjoyed the success that he had with the Hoops.

The Scottish youngster has added that he is looking forward to the next step in his career.

Football Insider reported last week that Celtic did not plan on offering Miller a new contract, and that the youngster would leave the Glasgow giants when his current deal expires this summer.

Miller, who has not played any competitive football since September after undergoing surgery, is available on a free transfer this summer.

10 years of unbelievable memories and friends for life and been lucky enough to live my dream so young playing such a short part in a incredible team. Unfortunately all good things come to an end at some point but it’s time to take the next step in my career, cheers to everyone💚 pic.twitter.com/kdgjmwCUd0 — Calvin Miller (@calvin_miller7) May 26, 2020

Celtic spell

Miller has been at Celtic since 2010, but he has made only a handful of appearances for the Glasgow giants’ first team.

Then Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers – now in charge of Leicester City in the Premier League – compared the youngster to 30-year-old Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand, who won the Champions League with Chelsea back in 2011-12.

Rodgers told The Daily Record about Miller in December 2016: “Calvin is one of a number of good players in our development team and for me this job is also about bringing in young players.

“He’s very quick and he reminds me of Ryan, who I had at Chelsea and was converted from a winger to left back.”

Miller, though, could not manage to live up to those lofty expectations at Celtic, and had loan spells at Dundee and Ayr United in recent years.