Callum Wilson will be perfect for West Ham

One of the areas where West Ham will be looking to invest in the summer is the strike department.
The futures of Mark Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez came under intense speculation during the January transfer window, and there is no assurance that they both will be at the London club next season.
Likewise, high wage earner Andy Carroll will surely be released by the club after his contract expires. With that in mind, the Hammers must move for AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in the summer.
The Sun claimed recently that Everton are planning to bid £40 million for the Bournemouth striker, but West Ham and Leicester City are also interested in signing him.
Wilson has scored 11 goals in the Premier League, and has made six assists for the Cherries this season.
West Ham have depth and quality in the attacking midfield region, and all they need is a potent finisher who can covert the chances they create.
If Manuel Pellegrini can lure him to the London Stadium this summer, then West Ham could have a solid solid striker who, at 27, is just approaching the peak of his career.