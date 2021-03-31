Callum Wilson shares social media post as he prepares to return from injury

Newcastle United could be set for a major injury boost with striker Callum Wilson hoping to return to action soon.

The 29-year old suffered a hamstring injury against Southampton last month and the Magpies have struggled to score goals without him.





The former Bournemouth striker joined Newcastle at the start of the season and he has established himself as a key player for Steve Bruce. Wilson has 10 goals to his name so far this season and he will be crucial to the Magpies’ survival hopes.

The striker was initially expected to be ruled out for a couple of months but it seems but he could be back sooner. Wilson has already returned to the training pitch last week and he is working separately on his rehabilitation with coach Cristian Fernandez as per the Chronicle.

The Newcastle United fans will be hoping to have him back into the side as soon as possible. The Magpies are currently just two points above the relegation zone and they will have to turn their form around quickly if they want to survive the drop.

Meanwhile, Wilson sent out a message to the fans on Twitter yesterday. His seven-word post read:

Can’t wait to get back out there ⏳ pic.twitter.com/79Q2IZYGu0 — Callum Wilson (@CallumWilson) March 30, 2021

Here is how the Newcastle fans reacted to it.

Save us Cal — ⒿⒶⒸⓀ 🇸🇦 (@jchaytor16) March 30, 2021

You're our only hope mate. That and Steve getting the boot. — RB. (@randallbell) March 30, 2021

Save us. — Mouth of the Tyne (@ToonMouthTyne) March 30, 2021

Can’t wait to see you playing again Callum, you are a big big player for us, let’s score those goals that goals that will keep #nufc up, do it for your teammates and the fans, all the very best mate — Chris Cossey (@Cosseycj) March 30, 2021

You are the difference between relegation and survival, so no pressure pal 👍🏻 — Glenn Dorey (@glenndorey67) March 30, 2021

Save us — B̸e̸n̸🏁 (@bawkaIdo) March 30, 2021

I salute you back, Callum. Now fire us to safety please lad. 🖤🤍🖤🤍 — IAmOllie (@GeordieOllie) March 30, 2021

