Callum Wilson could be the perfect solution to Chelsea’s current striking woes

Bournemouth have had their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign after winning six and drawing two of their opening 10 games of the season, and they owe that success to striker Callum Wilson.
With five goals and four assists to his name thus far, the 26-year-old has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than any other Englishman, and he could be the perfect answer to Chelsea’s striking woes.
The Blues have scored 20 league goals thus far, meaning they are doing brilliantly well in the final third.
However, only two of those goals have come from their main strikers, and manager Maurizio Sarri wants to move for either Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi or Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek in January, according to the Daily Mail.
While Olivier Giroud has registered four assists, and Alvaro Moratta has two goals, Wilson’s numbers put theirs to shame, and one can only wonder what he will do if he were to be playing in a side like Chelsea.
The Cherries hitman has scored 19 league goals since 2016-17, and is only just approaching the peak of his career.
The Stamford Bridge outfit need a firing striker if they are to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool in the race for the top prize this season, and a deadly finisher like Wilson, who scored 20 goals in 45 Championship games to help Bournemouth to the title and promotion could be their perfect answer.
He is affordable, he is home-grown and has proven he is capable of delivering the goods in front of goal.
Taking a punt on such a striker won’t hurt Chelsea.