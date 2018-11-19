Callum Paterson admits Rangers star Eros Grezda was hard to handle during UEFA Nations League game

Scotland put Albania to the sword during Friday’s UEFA Nations League League C group 1 encounter, handing the 10-man hosts a 4-0 defeat in what was a great performance.
The emphatic victory came as a surprise as a lot of players pulled out of the squad due to injuries, leaving manager Alex McLeish to change his tactics last minute.
Cardiff City striker Callum Paterson was forced to play as an emergency right-back, and he was tasked with keeping Rangers winger Eros Grezda in check.
The Light Blues summer signing proved too much to handle for the English Premier League star, forcing him to pick up a booking in the opening 10 minutes.
Paterson, who has scored thrice in 10 league appearances for the Welsh side admitted post-game how much trouble Grezda caused him.
“It’s been a long time since I played right- back. It’s not my favourite position, it’s one of my least favourite places to play,” the Cardiff star told The Scottish Sun.
“Grezda was a handful, but you have to look after yourself, and I didn’t really do that in the first 15-20 minutes.
“I wasn’t happy with my delivery, I gave away too many fouls, and got the yellow card early on.”
Grezda arrived Ibrox from Osijek on a four-year deal during the summer, but injury has limited him to just seven appearances across all competitions.
Nevertheless, the Albanian has managed to score twice and will be looking to establish himself as a regular in manager Steven Gerrard’s side going forward.
Grezda was unplayable against Scotland, and if fully fit, he can be a great asset to Rangers as they look to challenge across all competitions this term and going forward.