Callum McGregor signs new deal, some Celtic fans react

Celtic have confirmed that midfielder Callum McGregor has signed a new deal with the club.
The new contract will keep the 25-year-old at the club until the summer of 2023.
Callum McGregor has been a key player for Brendan Rodgers’ side this season and it is no surprise that the Scottish giants have secured his long term future.
The hard working midfielder has won four Premiership titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups with Celtic. He was a key part of the club’s Double Treble success as well.
Celtic fans will be delighted to see that the club are working hard to hold on to their key players.
It will be interesting to see if the Hoops can bring in some new additions next month now.
Celtic fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new deal for Callum McGregor. Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
