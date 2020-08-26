Callum McGregor comments on Celtic target David Turnbull

Celtic are thought to be closing in on the signing of David Turnbull from Motherwell.

The 21-year-old midfielder was linked with a move to Parkhead last summer but the deal collapsed eventually because of an injury issue.





It seems that the Hoops are trying to sign the player once again this summer (as per reports we covered yesterday) and it will be interesting to see if they succeed this time.

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has heaped praise on the 21-year-old Celtic target. He explained that it would be a good signing for the Scottish champions and Turnbull would help raise the standards of Celtic’s play.

The Celtic star also added that Turnbull is an exciting talent. His comments will certainly excite the Celtic fans.

McGregor said to the Scottish Sun: “I think he’s been excellent. Obviously Celtic have been monitoring him for a while and he’s a top young player so I think it’d be good if we could get him in.

“It would be another face and competition for the boys as well and that always drives the standard on.

“His style of play is similar to myself. You want to do everything in the game and chip in with goals and assists as well.

“So he is definitely a young, exciting talent and all the right noises are coming from everywhere. Everybody likes him, he’s a good kid as well and to get him in would be good for Celtic.

“It is the same every year when boys come in, whether they be midfielders, attackers, defenders, it always helps the squad and so it will drive the standards up.”

Turnbull will add goals to Celtic’s midfield and Lennon could use someone like him next season.

Celtic have done well to add some depth to their attack this summer and if they can add a quality midfielder now it could be a really successful transfer window for them.