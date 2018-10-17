Caldwell says Rodgers was “brilliant” and “gave advice” on being a manager

Gary Caldwell was full of praise for Brendan Rodgers, revealing the “brilliant” Celtic manager “gave advice” on how to be a successful coach. After retiring in 2015, Caldwell wasted little time in getting into the coaching game and is already managing his third club – Partick Thistle.
The 36-year-old, who made 134 appearances for Celtic between 2006 and 2010, has gone on to manage Wigan Athletic, Chesterfield and now Thistle since hanging up his boots. He believes he’s far more knowledgeable about the job now, thanks to the many managers he spoke to.
As per the Daily Record, Caldwell said: “I understand the job now. I’ve had a league winners’ medal as well, so I know what it takes to win and get promotions. Those experiences have been great. My time out of the game has been great as well, to sit back and reflect.
“I picked the brains of some of the best managers in England, and the greatest of all time in my opinion, Sir Alex Ferguson. I spent two-and-a-half hours with him. I went in with Brendan for three days at Celtic. He was brilliant, and what he showed me and the advice he gave me.”
Caldwell was a centre-back in his playing days. His career started at Celtic before he left as a youngster for Newcastle United. The 55-cap Scotland international went on to play for Darlington, Hibernian, Coventry City, Derby County, Celtic and Wigan, making around 430 appearances in total.
As a manager, Caldwell suffered relegation from the Championship with Wigan, but he had them promoted back into the second tier at the first attempt. At Chesterfield, he suffered relegation and was sacked the following season. He joined Thistle in October 2018.
