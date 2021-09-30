Cagliari vs Venezia live stream, preview, team news & prediction

Cagliari will be looking to end their miserable form with a positive result when they take on Venezia in the Serie A clash tie at the Stadio Sant’Elia.

Cagliari vs Venezia Team News

Cagliari vs Venezia Team News

The home side are missing a host of players for this game. The likes of Marko Rog, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Leonardo Pavoletti, Diego Farias and Damir Ceter Valencia are all injured and won’t take part.

Ridgeciano Haps, Lauri Ala-Myllmaki, Luca Lezzerini and Arnor Sigurdsson are currently out injured for the visitors.

Cagliari possible starting line-up:

Cragno; Zappa, Walukiewicz, Godin, Caceres; Strootman, Deiola; Nandez, Marin, Balde; Pedro

Venezia possible starting line-up:

Maenpaa; Mazzocchi, Svoboda, Ceccaroni, Ebuehi; Crnigoj, Ampadu, Busio, Kiyine; Aramu, Okereke

Cagliari vs Venezia Betting Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Cagliari vs Venezia from bet365:

Match-winner:

Cagliari – 1.70

Draw – 3.80

Venezia – 5.0

Total goals:

Over 2.5 – 1.80

Under 2.5 – 2.0

Cagliari vs Venezia Prediction

Cagliari are going through a horrible run of form. They are yet to win a league game this season and find themselves 19th in the league table.

They have lost four of their last five games in the league, and it’s a must-win game for them.

Venezia have lost four games already, but they have picked up a 2-1 win over Empoli earlier this month. They are heading into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Prediction:

Both teams to score – 1.75 from bet365

