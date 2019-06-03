Byram has uncertain future, Leeds should sign him for £5m

Sam Byram has an uncertain future at West Ham United and could be on the move for £5m this summer. Leeds are on the hunt for a right-back due to a lack of depth and should consider a return for Byram. He spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and says he could leave the Londoners for first-team football in 2019/20.
The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order under Manuel Pellegrini and doesn’t appear to have a future at West Ham. Leeds should capitalise on the situation as they only have Luke Ayling as a natural right-back while Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi are makeshift options. The Whites did try to bring Byram back to Elland Road in 2018.
Since leaving Leeds for West Ham in 2016, he’s gone on to make 36 appearances in all competitions, creating two goals. Byram’s last outing for the Hammers came against Swansea City on March 3, 2018, but he may not feature again as Pablo Zabaleta and Ryan Fredericks are ahead of him in the pecking order. Pellegrini’s side have been linked with Nathaniel Clyne too.
Byram’s contract at the London Stadium expires in 2020, meaning West Ham risk losing him for nothing if they can’t agree a new deal or at least cash in on his signature this summer. Leeds should enter the race to re-sign him as a result. If he’s happy to join Forest, surely a promotion-bid at his former club would be an attractive proposition?
