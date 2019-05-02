Byram could leave West Ham

Sam Byram could be on his way out of West Ham United this summer after Pablo Zabaleta signed a contract extension until 2020. Byram has struggled for playing time ever since leaving Leeds United and was loaned out to Nottingham Forest last summer to get regular first-team football.
An impressive campaign with the Reds could have seen him in contention of replacing Zabaleta if the 34-year-old left at the end of his contract in 2019, but Byram spent the majority of 2018/19 on the treatment table and Zabaleta has since committed his future to United for another 12 months.
This leaves Byram third in the right-back pecking order, behind Zabaleta and Ryan Fredericks, so he’s likely to seek another move away to get regular playing time. Nottingham Forest are keen to re-sign Byram as they’ve only got a handful of appearances out of him due to the serious knee injury he suffered in August.
Byram has impressed upon his return to fitness and said he’s open to returning to the City Ground next season. Whether that will be on loan or permanently remains to be seen, however. Byram could cost £5m, while his wage demands are likely to be around £1.6m-a-year/£30k-per-week.
