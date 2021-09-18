Arsenal travel to Burnley for their Premier League game this weekend and they will be hoping to build on their win over Norwich City last time out.

The two sides meet at 15:00 pm BST on Saturday afternoon at Turf Moor.

Mikel Arteta’s side picked up their first win of the Premier League campaign against the newly-promoted outfit last week.

Meanwhile, Burnley will fancy their chances of picking up a win against a vulnerable arsenal side at home.

Burnley vs Arsenal team news

The home side will be without the services of Dale Stephens, Kevin Long and Connor Roberts due to injury.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will be without Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding due to injury. Midfielder Granit Xhaka remains suspended after picking up a red card against Manchester City.

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Cornet; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang

Burnley vs Arsenal form guide

Burnley have lost six of their last seven league games and they will be hoping to bounce back from their defeat against Everton with a win here.

The Clarets have not lost in their last three meetings against the Gunners and they will look to pull off an upset against a vulnerable Arsenal side.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have lost three of their four Premier League games so far this season.

The last time they managed to beat Burnley was back in 2019 and the Londoners will be looking to make amends here.

Burnley vs Arsenal betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Burnley vs Arsenal from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Burnley– 3/1

• Draw – 11/4

• Arsenal – 1/1

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 10/11

• Under – 10/11

Burnley vs Arsenal prediction

Both teams have made a poor start to their Premier League campaign.

On paper, Arsenal are a better side but Burnley have done well against the Gunners in their last three meetings.

The last two matches between these two sides at Turf Moor have ended in draws and a third successive draw is definitely on the cards here.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

