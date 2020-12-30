Burnley January 2021 Transfer Window Predictions

Burnley have made an average start to the Premier League by their standards so far and they will be hoping to improve during the second half of the season.

Burnley are currently 15th in the Premier League table. If they continue to perform as they have done so far, they could be sucked into the relegation battle towards the end of the season and the Clarets will be hoping to avoid that situation.





Key areas that need strengthening

Burnley have scored just nine Premier League goals in 15 matches and it is evident that they need to sign a quality goal scorer next month.

It will be interesting to see if Sean Dyche can find a quality target man to lead his attack during the second half of the season.

Chris Wood is the top scorer at the club with just three goals and Burnley must do everything in their power to improve on their current attacking options.

Potential departures

James Tarkowski has been a key player for Burnley over the years but the defender is reluctant to commit his long term future to the club.

He has recently claimed that the contract offered to him is not good enough and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League side decides to cash in on him during the January transfer window.

