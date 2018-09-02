Burnley vs Manchester United confirmed starting line-ups

Manchester United visit Burnley on Sunday aiming to get their Premier League season back on track.
Successive defeats against Brighton and Tottenham haven’t improved manager Jose Mourinho’s mood and he will be eager to see a reaction from his players this weekend.
Sean Dyche’s side have also had a poor start to the season, with their particpation in Europe affecting their form in the league.
United won 1-0 on their last visit to Turf Moor, taking their record to just one defeat in their last 25 meetings with Burnley in all competitions.
Burnley haven’t beaten United since 2009 and it’s difficult to imagine them toppling the Red Devils this weekend.
The home side are priced at 9/2 to win the game, with United avaialble at 4/6 and the draw on offer at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups
TEAM NEWS: Here's the Clarets side to face @ManUtd in the @premierleague at Turf Moor.
A full Premier League debut for @dwight_mcneil99 👊 pic.twitter.com/gTPbaacNCC
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 2, 2018
Here's your #MUFC starting XI for #BURMUN… pic.twitter.com/RY8sTS69ZR
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2018