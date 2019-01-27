Burnley manager Sean Dyche reckons Manchester City will pip Liverpool to the Premier League title

Manchester City blew Burnley away at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, inflicting a 5-0 defeat on the Clarets in the F.A Cup fourth-rounds.
Pep Guardiola’s side have been in blistering form of recent after a mini-slump in December threatened to rock their chances of defending their Premier League title.
Since the shock losses to Crystal Palace and Leicester City, Manchester City have won all their next eight games across all competitions, including a 2-1 win over table-topping Liverpool.
They have scored 33 goals within that timeframe and have conceded just twice.
City’s resurgence have put them firmly back in the title race, and with the Anfield outfit just four points ahead of them, many feel the reigning champions will end up retaining the EPL top prize.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has questioned Liverpool’s ability to hold on to their lead till the end of the campaign as he believes City will eventually pip them to the prize.
“They (City) have elite players and are so clinical,” he said, as reported by ECHO.
“Who is going to stop them winning everything if they’re in that mood?
“It is very difficult when teams like this play the way they do. They are a top, top team and if you catch them on a day like today they punish every mistake you make.”
Liverpool are looking to secure their first-ever EPL title and having come close few times only to end up missing out, the pressure is on them to finally go all the way and win it this time around.
Jurgen Klopp’s side play four of the next five fixtures a day after Manchester City would have played theirs, and they will have to come up with a reply for every game the Citizens win.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of the campaign pans out, and a thrilling end to the campaign is definitely on the cards as both sides fight to the finish to secure the title.