Burnley vs Liverpool injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Liverpool visit Burnley on Saturday aiming to maintain their 100% record in the Premier League.
The Reds made it three-out-of-three last weekend with an impressive 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.
Alisson and Nathaniel Clyne remain on the sidelines for Liverpool, while Naby Keita is unlikely to return until after the international break.
The home side have picked up four points this term and will be eager to make things difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Danny Drinkwater could feature for the Clarets, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is close to a return to action.
However, Steven Defour and Robbie Brady are both ruled out for Burnley.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Burnley: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Barnes,
Liverpool: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane.