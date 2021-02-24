Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope ‘first choice’ target for Tottenham

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur “have made” Nick Pope as their “first choice” target if Hugo Lloris leaves the club in the summer.

Lloris situation





The 34-year-old club skipper has a contract at the north London club till 2022.

He has been targeted by Paris Saint-Germain where he could be reunited with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs are aware that Lloris, who is on £100k-per-week wages, may be interested in a return to his homeland.

Lloris is a world-class shot-stopper but he has come under criticism for his costly mistakes in recent matches. In fact, the Frenchman has not always been consistent in the past few years, and probably Spurs should look at other options now.

Jose Mourinho has backed the France No 1 to rediscover his top form, but goalkeeping is one position that needs strengthening for Spurs in the summer transfer window.

Pope – a good choice?

The Daily Mail claim that Pope has emerged as the club’s first-choice target.

The 28-year-old joined Burnley from Charlton in 2016, and since then he has developed into one of the Premier League’s best-performing and most consistent goalkeepers.

Pope is a very good goalkeeper who has forced his way into the England squad, winning four senior caps. He has a contract at the club till 2023, and Burnley value him at £30m.

He is one of the top goalkeepers in the league and would be a fantastic addition for Spurs. However, Spurs could look elsewhere as well, especially with Gianluigi Donnarumma likely to be a free agent in the summer.

Alternatively, Spurs can also look at Sam Johnstone if West Bromwich Albion get relegated at the end of the season. Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson could be another potential option for them as well.