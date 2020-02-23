Blog Competitions English Premier League Burnley fans drool over Matej Vydra display vs Aston Villa

Burnley fans drool over Matej Vydra display vs Aston Villa

23 February, 2020 Burnley, English Premier League

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!

Burnley secured back to back wins in the Premier League after beating AFC Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.

The Clarets took the lead through Matej Vydra who has now scored in back to back games.

Bournemouth thought they had equalised but VAR judged that Adam Smith had used his upper arm to control the ball in the build-up to the move.

Burnley was given a penalty as a result. Jay Rodriguez scored the resulting spot-kick to give his side a 2-0 lead. Dwight McNeil scored a beauty with a long-range effort to seal all three points.

Vydra, who impressed in the last match, started the game and once again made a strong impact. The former Derby County player was reportedly close to leaving the club in the January transfer window, but it seems the club are not interested in offloading him.

The 27-year-old, who got a great opportunity to score in the first half as well, has thanked the fans after the match, saying he couldn’t be ‘more grateful’ to them for the support.

Here are some of the best reactions from the Burnley fans on Twitter:

Sheffield United fans react as John Fleck signs new contract extension
Southampton fans react to Stuart Armstrong display

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com