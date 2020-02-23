Burnley fans drool over Matej Vydra display vs Aston Villa

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Burnley secured back to back wins in the Premier League after beating AFC Bournemouth 3-0 on Saturday at Turf Moor.
The Clarets took the lead through Matej Vydra who has now scored in back to back games.
Bournemouth thought they had equalised but VAR judged that Adam Smith had used his upper arm to control the ball in the build-up to the move.
Burnley was given a penalty as a result. Jay Rodriguez scored the resulting spot-kick to give his side a 2-0 lead. Dwight McNeil scored a beauty with a long-range effort to seal all three points.
Vydra, who impressed in the last match, started the game and once again made a strong impact. The former Derby County player was reportedly close to leaving the club in the January transfer window, but it seems the club are not interested in offloading him.
The 27-year-old, who got a great opportunity to score in the first half as well, has thanked the fans after the match, saying he couldn’t be ‘more grateful’ to them for the support.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Burnley fans on Twitter:
Well done Vyds. You got a chance and you took it.
— Mikky 🇬🇧 (@big_mikky) February 23, 2020
Please, someone free him from that prison and let him go to a better club where he can play. He's wasted in Burnley. The fact that he finally got a chance to play after two years of waiting won't change that.
— David Mašek (@DavidMaek9) February 22, 2020
That’s because we know our football. 100% gets respect 👏👏👏⚽️
— Steve Brown (@StevenBMedia) February 22, 2020
Really chuffed for him shows what hard work and loyalty bring….seems like a nice bloke too…UTC
— Walkin Boots (@nev62) February 22, 2020
Great work matej! Deserved a proper chance and taking it with both hands. Class finish today
— Shayne Wilson (@Shwilly01) February 22, 2020
He is player that gives us more options, gives us more dynamism, gives us off the ball movement, gives us a bit of pace, gives us entertainment. But most importantly, he gives us goals. Superb in the last couple of games and long may his stay in the team continue!🙌
— Danny Jones (@TidyTouch10) February 22, 2020