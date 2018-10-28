Burnley vs Chelsea confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea visit Burnley on Sunday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League.
The Blues head into the weekend with 21 points having won six and drawn three of their nine matches this season.
Burnley have won just twice this term and were thumped 5-0 at Manchester City last weekend.
Chelsea have lost just one of their last eight meetings with Burnley and haven’t been beaten at Turf Moor since 1983.
The two sides last met in the league back in April, with Chelsea recording a 2-1 away victory.
Burnley are priced at 17/2 to win the game, with Chelsea available at 4/11 and the draw on offer at 4/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
TEAM, NEWS: Here's how the Clarets line-up for today's game v @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/lat1PjhXsG
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 28, 2018
Today's team to play Burnley… #BURCHE pic.twitter.com/E3Qls2yUZO
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 28, 2018
Burnley vs Chelsea Betting Tips
Chelsea beat BATE Borisov 3-1 in the Europa League on Thursday. Bet on them to repeat that scoreline with 138.com at 11/1.
Burnley’s last victory over Chelsea was a 3-2 success at Stamford Bridge last season. They’re 100/1 to repeat the trick on Sunday..
Eden Hazard has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season. He is priced at 9/2 to score two or more this weekend.