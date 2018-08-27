Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits that Fulham deserved win

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted that Fulham deserved victory after the Clarets suffered a 4-2 defeat against the Cottagers at Craven Cottage on Sunday.
The result means that Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have now grabbed their first victory since returning to the Premier League this season.
Meanwhile, Burnley continue their worrying start to the season. Dyche’s troops failed to win their previous eight League games as well.
So far this season, the Clarets have lost two out of their three Premier League games and they have just one point to their name.
Many believe that they could be set for a relegation battle this season following an unimpressive summer transfer window.
Burnley also have the added pressure of the Europa League where they play against Olympiacos in the second leg of their playoff tie on Thursday. They trail their Greek opponents 3-1 on aggregate.
Though Jeff Hendrik and James Tarkowski did net for Burnley, Fulham were the better side.
He told Sky Sports: “They were the better side. More inventive, more productive and possibly signs that their £100m has been spent well it seems on that performance,”
“We huffed and puffed our way back into the game, we have a spirit and a belief and demand in the players and they’ve at least got themselves back in it at 3-2. We had some moments, so did they, but realistically over the whole game, they were the better side.
“We conceded two sloppy goals [from Aleksander Mitrovic]. We don’t normally do that, we had a couple against Watford as well, so that’s something we’ve got to look at and tighten that side of things up. It’s tough then.
“They’re a good side and I was impressed with some of their football, we knew that from last season. The difference was their centre-forward [Mitrovic], I thought he was the best player on the pitch by a long shot.
“At the end of the day, our performance wasn’t up to where it needs to be and theirs was.”