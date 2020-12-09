Burnley 2020/21 Home, Away and Third Kits

Umbro have tried to depict the club’s history and heritage with their designs on the 2020 Burnley kits this season.

The kits convey a sense of pride and identity and they are a throwback to the glorious Burnley teams of the past.





Burnley 2020/21 Home Kit

Umbro have designed the Burnley home shirt for this season by taking inspiration from the kit worn by the 1920-21 squad.

The home shirt has been inspired by the ‘100 year heroes’, a team that won the League and remained unbeaten in over 30 games.

The home shirt is maroon and sky blue in colour with unique blue sleeves. The home shirt is coupled with white shorts and claret socks.

Burnley 2020/21 Away Kit

The away shirt is black in colour with intricate print on the front based on the old crest that was replaced nearly a decade ago.

There is a claret and blue trim on the collar and the sleeve of the shirt.

The away kit is completed with black shorts and socks.

Burnley 2020/21 Third Kit

As per Umbro, the third kit celebrates the club’s heritage with the popular yellow colour and claret details.

The third kit is completed with claret/yellow shorts and claret/yellow socks.

