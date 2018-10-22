Burn says “highly-regarded” Windass can “prove himself” to ex-boss Gerrard

Wigan Athletic defender Dan Burn believes Josh Windass can “prove himself” to his old Rangers manager Steven Gerrard by shining in the Championship for the Latics, reports The Sun. Windass, whom Burns said was “highly-regarded at Rangers”, was surprisingly sold by the Premiership outfit for a meagre £2m to Wigan in August and has looked to make Gerrard regret the decision.
When asked if Windass has a point to prove to his former Rangers manager, Burn replied: “I think so. He’s come here and forced his way in. He’s doing a really good job and hopefully it will continue. Josh is a very good player. He was highly regarded at Rangers and he’s come here and done very well. It is good to come back and prove himself in the Championship.”
Windass joined Rangers from Accrington Stanley in 2016 and went on to make 73 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating 32 goals before his departure two years after his arrival. The 24-year-old has since made 10 appearances across the board for Wigan, scoring and creating two goals. He netted the winner in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.
The Englishman signed a three-year deal with Wigan over the summer and will be looking to take the club back to the Premier League. Athletic currently sit eighth in the Championship table with 20 points from 13 games, having ended a three-match barren run with the narrow win over Albion. He’s been a regular under Paul Cook and could thrive under his trust this season.
