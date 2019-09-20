Blog Competitions English Premier League Bukayo Saka posts message on Twitter after Arsenal heroics

20 September, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League

Arsenal produced a fantastic performance in Germany and began their Europa League campaign with a victory on Thursday night.

Goals from academy graduates Joe Willock and Bukayo Saka helped the Gunners earn a comfortable 3-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Willock gave the Gunners an early lead through a deflected shot in the first half. Saka scored his first senior goal for the club in the 85th minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a third two minutes later as Arsenal returned to winning ways.

Saka took to social networking site Twitter after the match and expressed his reaction. He tweeted:

The 18-year-old, who was playing for the first team for the first time this season, was outstanding on the left flank. He made a significant contribution during the game, scoring once and setting up the other two goals.

He was the main threat for the Gunners in the first half and produced a fantastic piece of skill to set up the opening foal for Willock.

The youngster could have easily added more goals to his tally had he not spurned a number of chances to increase Arsenal’s lead.

Arsenal enjoyed only 44% of possession. The Gunners registered 16 shots of which they managed to keep six on target.

