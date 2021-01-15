Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League Player of the Month for December

Bruno Fernandes has been named as the recipient of the Premier League Player of the Month award for December 2020.

The Portuguese playmaker scored three goals for Manchester United and registered a further four assists in December, helping his side charge towards the top of the table.





He began the month with an assist for Paul Pogba in the comeback victory away at West Ham United. Two weeks later, he was influential in dismantling newly-promoted Leeds United, bagging a brace and assisting Scott McTominay’s early opener.

He followed this up with a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City, before completing a fine December with an assist for Marcus Rashford’s last gasp winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The former Sporting CP man beat Man Utd teammate Marcus Rashford to the award, as well as fellow nominees Mohamed Salah, John Stones, Tomas Soucek, Anwar El Ghazi, Emiliano Martinez and Ben Mee.

This is the fourth time that Fernandes has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month award, having scooped the prize in February, June, and November during 2020.

Only Sergio Aguero, Steven Gerrard, Harry Kane, Wayne Rooney, and Robin van Persie have been named Player of the Month on more occasions.

Furthermore, he becomes the first player in Premier League history to win it four times in one calendar year.

It is also the second time that he has collected the gong in back-to-back months. This is a feat that had only been achieved previously by Dennis Bergkamp, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy and Mohamed Salah.