Bruno Fernandes reacts to Manchester United draw vs Everton on Twitter



2 March, 2020 English Premier League, Manchester United

Manchester United managed a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Sunday.

With both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur dropping points, the draw hasn’t turned out to be a bad result for the Red Devils. The race for the top four is very much alive as both United and Wolves are trailing fourth-placed Chelsea by just three points.

Once again, it was Bruno Fernandes who made a big impact for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s side. The 25-year-old has made a big impact since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon during the January transfer window.

Fernandes has scored two goals and provided two assists already in his four Premier League games. The Portuguese midfielder took to Twitter after the game to express his reaction. He wrote:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an early goal for the home side. Fernandes restored parity with a long-range effort, although Jordan Pickford should have done better at the near post.

Fernandes is gradually becoming a hero among the fans. Many Manchester United fans have responded to his tweet to let him know that he is indeed a very special player.

Manchester United are in action in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday, before the Manchester derby at Old Trafford against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

