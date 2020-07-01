Bruno Fernandes posts message on Twitter after Man Utd win vs Brighton

Manchester United produced a fantastic all-round display to pick up all three points against Brighton in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side dominated the contest at the Amex Stadium and extended their unbeaten run to 15 games, with a 3-0 victory.





The Red Devils have moved up to fifth in the Premier League, two points adrift of Chelsea, although the Blues have played a game less.

Teenager Mason Greenwood continues to impress as he scored the opening goal of the match. He bamboozled Brighton defender Lewis Dunk with quick footwork and then drilled it nicely with precision.

Bruno Fernandes, the big-money January signing from Sporting Lisbon, has impressed once again for the Red Devils. He scored two goals and could have got a hattrick. However, he only managed to hit the post with his first effort.

The Portuguese midfielder tweeted after the match:

Going home with +3 points! Happy to score 2 goals, great performance lads 👏🏻 @ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/j6FHnjZLR5 — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) June 30, 2020

According to a stat from Sky Sports, Fernandes has been involved in 10 goals in 13 appearances since his Man Utd debut in February (6 goals, 4 assists), more than any other PL player during that period.

Fernandes netted the first goal via a deflection in the first half. His second goal came from a superb counter-attack where he volleyed in from a close range.

It is good to see that United are playing a free-flowing brand of football once again that was missing under previous regimes. They have now scored 38 goals during their 15-game unbeaten run and conceded just four goals.