Bruno Fernandes opens up about failed Tottenham move

Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he was close to joining Tottenham this summer.
In an interview (translated by Daily Mirror), the midfielder claims that Spurs made several proposals for him and everything was right for him but Sporting decided against the club.
Apparently, they were not happy with the fee Spurs were willing to pay. The Portuguese club were looking to pocket around €70million from his sale.
He said: “As you all know, Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me. Everything was right with me – or practically should be. I never made any big demands, my manager was always dealing with the financials. It was and is my goal to play in England, Sporting you know that, everyone knows that, and there were conditions for things to be done. But Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision.”
Fernandes was a man in-demand this summer after his sensational season with Sporting last year. He managed to score 31 goals for his side.
Spurs fans will be gutted to know that the deal could have happened.
It is evident that Fernandes was willing to complete the move. The player has confirmed that he didn’t have any unreasonable demands.
It will be interesting to see if Spurs make a move for him once again in January.
Christian Eriksen has been linked with an exit and if the Danish playmaker leaves, Pochettino will have to bring someone in as a replacement.
Fernandes could prove to be a good signing. The 24-year-old will add creativity and goals to the Spurs side.