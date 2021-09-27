Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes missed a crucial penalty against Aston Villa at the weekend as the Red Devils were beaten at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international had the opportunity to level the score right at the end of the game but he ended up skying his spot-kick.

Fernandes is usually lethal from the penalty spot and he has chipped in with several crucial strikes since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon.

However, the 27-year-old let his side down at the weekend and Fernandes sent out an apology to the fans on social media after the game.

The midfielder revealed that he is his biggest critic and he will use the experience as motivation in future. Fernandes refused to dish out any excuses for his penalty miss and he has vowed to be ready when called upon for penalties in the future.

Former Manchester United defender and club legend Gary Neville has now reacted to the midfielder’s apology on social media.

During a Q&A session earlier today, the former Premier League defender revealed that the apology is hardly genuine and it is likely a PR spin. Neville branded the apology as ’embarrassing’ and urged the player to sack his PR people.

The popular pundit is not against apologies from footballers but he believes in authenticity. Furthermore, he asked also accused the PR forms of creating personalities that do not exist.

Neville claims that posts like these are often used as smokescreen and diversion tactics designed to paper over mediocre performances.

The former Manchester United defender said: “It’s embarrassing! They need to sack their PR people, speak with some authenticity and get on with it. I’m going to go big on this in the next few weeks. They’ve all got these comms managers, that are creating personalities that don’t exist.

“The apology culture that’s engulfing football would be ok if it came from a genuine place. However, more often than not, it’s a smokescreen and diversion tactic designed to mask a crap performance by experts!! Lose a game = crisis comms meet! How do we spin this one our way?”.

It will be interesting to see if Fernandes decides to respond to these comments from Neville.

Fernandes’ apology didn’t seem necessary at all given the way he performed throughout the game. The midfielder made 10 key passes against Aston Villa, a record that has not been surpassed by any Premier League player since the start of the 2017/18 season.

In addition to that, penalties often involve a bit of luck and the player did not miss his spot-kick intentionally.