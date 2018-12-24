Blog Competitions English Premier League Browning could leave Everton in January, Silva treatment to blame

24 December, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Tyias Browning could be on his way out of Everton in January as he’s struggled for first-team football this season. The 24-year-old has made the matchday squad just once under Marco Silva and has only featured in the EFL Trophy as part of the u23s side.

Browning finds himself behind the likes of Yerry Mina, Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma, Mason Holgate and Phil Jagielka at centre-back and is behind Seamus Coleman and Jonjoe Kenny at right-back. The Englishman is out of contract next summer too and doesn’t look likely to sign an extension, so an exit in January could be on the cards.

The Everton outcast has played almost exclusively in the reserve team this season and has impressed David Unsworth with his attitude and leadership. Such form with the u23s hasn’t translated to a call-up from Silva to the first-team, however, so Browning’s future at Goodison Park looks grim.

After a temporary stint at Sunderland last season, the defender was keen to move on from Everton over the summer, but he failed to find a suitor in time. The January transfer window will present him with another opportunity to join another club and get first-team football. With his contract up in just over six months, Browning may be open to both a loan and permanent move.

